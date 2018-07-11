Share:

LAHORE (PR) Working class has urged the all political parties to make commitment for abolishing feudal and monopolistic capitalist systems in their election manifesto.

The demand was made Tuesday in a meeting of All Pakistan Workers Confederation held at Bakhtiar Labour Hall.

It was participated by the representatives and workers of the affiliate trade unions from all over the country.

At this occasion, trade union leader Khurshid Ahmed General Secretary of the Federation called upon the caretaker federal and provincial governments to raise the minimum wages and old age pension of the workers employed in the private industries and trade.

The meeting was also addressed by Rubina Jamil President, Yousaf Baloch Chairman, Akbar Ali Khan Additional Secretary, Osama Tariq, Niaz Khan, Saeed Gujjar, Ch. Muhammad Anwar, Muhammad Waris, Javed Ahmed and other representatives of the confederation.

In another resolution, the meeting appealed all the patriotic forces and working class to make donation for building two national water dams namely Bhasha and Mohmand to overcome the serious shortage of water and providing cheaper hydel electricity to the nation and industries and agriculture.