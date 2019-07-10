Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police have arrested 11 outlaws, including six drug-pushers, from various areas of the city and recovered hashish, heroin, wine, stolen bikes and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, Islamabad police accelerated their efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers, he added.

According to the details, Tarnol police arrested 3 drug pushers named Sohaib, Muhammad Rauf and Mazhar and recovered 850 and 350 grams of hashish, while one 30-bore pistol was recovered from Faheem khan.

The Karachi Company police arrested two persons; Muhammad Shahid and Muhammad Ahmed and recovered wine bottles from them. The Bhara Kahu police arrested Hamza Qazi and recovered one 30-bore pistol from him. The Industrial-Area police arrested a bike-lifter named Qasim Munir and recovered two stolen bikes from him.

The Shahzad Town police arrested Shehbaz and recovered one wine bottle from him.

Similarly, the Karachi Company police arrested two individuals named Niaz Ali and Muhammad Pervez and recovered stolen valuables from their possession.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.

The DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed appreciated this performance and directed all the Station House Officers for an effective crackdown against those involved in drug-peddling activities. He asked the concerned officials for renewed efforts to curb such practices and get rid the society of the menace.

He said that the performance in this regard would be reviewed on continuous basis. He said that menace of drug peddling would not be allowed in educational institutions or anywhere else in the city.