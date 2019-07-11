Share:

OKARA - A 13 years old special girl was allegedly raped at Chamanzar Colony here. According to police, the girl had gone to bazaar to buy ice for home when suspect Shaukat lured her to the vacant house of his sister where he allegedly raped her. The girl’s screams alerted the neighbours, and they gathered at the house which forced the suspect to flee from the scene. The girl was rushed to hospital. Police took prompt action and arrested the accused. A case was registered against him.

POWER THIEVES

WARNED STERN ACTION

Lesco Chief Muahid Ali Chattha said that indiscriminate action would be taken against power thieves. Talking to media here, he said that power theft was a criminal act, adding that Lesco had constituted a system of punishment for power theft which was being abided by strictly. He claimed that stern action against power thieves had brought about a significant decrease in line losses.