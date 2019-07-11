Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH-Punjab Rural Support Programme (PRSP) social sector projects director Amanullah Khan said that during the last year, small loans worth Rs111.7 million were given to 3,935 members by the PRSP to facilitate them in running their livestock and agriculture related businesses.

After visiting PRSP local projects here, he also said that under Community Management Skills Training (CMST) programme, 615 community members were trained by professionals to start their own livestock and agriculture businesses in line with modern methods. Technology sessions were also held that were participated by 2,744 persons. He claimed that the recovery of loan was 100 percent in Toba district, adding that performance of Delivering Accelerated Family Planning in Pakistan (DAFPAK) was also reviewed through mobile medical camps.

SEVEN OFFICIALS SUSPENDED

Deputy Commissioner Mian Mohsin Rashid suspended seven officials on Wednesday for their alleged involvement in transferring 62-acre state land to some persons in Pirmahal tehsil.

They included revenue girdawar Khalid Amin, patwari Sajjad Hussain, clerk Mazhar Hussain, Gojra AC office clerk Adeel Maqbool, clerk Maqbool Ahmed Shad, Pirmahal AC office junior clerk Tahir Hussain and a Pirmahal AC office naib qasid Zahid. Pirmahal AC Syed Jamil Haider had reported to the DC that a letter was forged on behalf of revenue board and land was transferred. However, when it was verified that letter was fake, the land’s possession was withdrawn. The DC also wrote to Faisalabad Anti-Corruption Establishment director to register a case against these suspended officials. He also requested Punjab settlement commissioner to take action against the accused.