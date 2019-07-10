Share:

Rawalpindi-Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi visited the Headquarters Anti Narcotics Force, Rawalpindi after assuming the portfolio here on Wednesday.

He was welcomed by Director General ANF Major General Muhammad Arif Malik and senior staff officers of ANF.

Director Headquarters Brigadier Sheikh Muhammad Ali Haque briefed the federal minister on counter-narcotics achievements of ANF, current drug situation and major challenges being faced with regard to trafficking of narcotics, precursor chemicals and psychotropic substances. During the briefing, Director Headquarters highlighted that during 2019, ANF has made considerable successes despite limited resources.

During 2019, ANF registered 722 cases and arrested 829 persons involved in drug trafficking besides seizing 5361kg Opium, 1535kg Morphine, 1119kg heroin, 36995kg Hashish and 2.057kg Cocaine.

In addition, ANF has also recovered 12025kg precursor chemicals and about 202kg of synthetic drugs. Five drug trafficking organisations involved in this heinous crime were also busted. The minister was apprised that ANF is also undertaking drug demand reduction campaign through public awareness drives and community participation activities throughout Pakistan; a total of 18168 patients were treated in ANF rehabilitation centres free of cost.

DG ANF highlighted that Pakistan is sharing over 2600 kilo meter border with Afghanistan and has become the major victim and transit country for Afghan drug traffickers. However, Pakistan has enforced a very effective Drug Supply and Demand Reduction Mechanism despite massive challenges and limited resources.

The minister was also informed about the organizational requirements of ANF with respect to enhancement of manpower, development of infrastructure, acquisition of latest technology and establishment of more drug treatment centres in the country.

The minister appreciated ANF’s achievements, its role in combating trafficking of illicit drugs at National, regional and global level. The minister assured his all-out support to DG ANF for addressing the inadequacies of the force to tackle the menace more vigorously. Federal minister also emphasised that they will bring the pay and other benefits of ANF at par with police and other Law Enforcement Agencies and will also enhance the Shuhada Package of ANF.