Share:

SARGODHA - Two persons including a police officer were killed in a road accident in Laksian police limits on Wednesday.

According to police, Additional Inspector General (AIG) police Lahore Malik Kamran Yousaf was travelling on Motorway in a police van along with driver constable Ashar Ishaq when a loaded trawler collided with the van at Sial Morr service area.

Consequently, both policemen received serious injuries and died on the spot. However, the accused driver of the trawler managed to escape from the scene. The concerned police have started investigation.

CM CONDOLES AIG’S DEATH

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of AIG Police Kamran Yousaf and his driver in a road accident and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

He prayed for rest of the departed souls in eternal peace and grant of courage and strength to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.