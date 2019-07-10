Share:

LOS ANGELE-Disney’s ‘Mistress of Evil’ is back and social media users are ready for her. Who are we talking about? Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie in the Maleficent sequel.

Walt Disney Studios shared the trailer and release date for the second part of the Disney franchise from their official twitter handle.

The film is titled ‘Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil’, and social media users were all praise for Jolie who plays the role of the evil fairy, Maleficent, for the second time.

Go beyond the fairytale. Disney’s #Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is in theaters October 18. pic.twitter.com/pmBenavKcw

Maleficent is the villain from the 1959 classic ‘Sleeping Beauty’. The first fantasy-action film was released in 2014. The original date for the sequal was May 26, 2020, but is set for an earlier release.

The trailer was watched more than 3.7 million times and the film is set to release on October 18, 2019. In the 2 minute 17 second clip, Princess Aurora, played by actress Elle Fanning, gets engaged and is hearing wedding bells. However, after Maleficent confronts Aurora’s soon to be mother-in-law, Queen Ingrith, played by Michelle Pfeiffer, all is not well in the land. While the kingdom is at the brink of war, the trailer also introduced some new character, indicating that Maleficent is not the only one of her kind. People were surprised with the reveal of this trailer as there was not much buzz surrounding the movie’s sequel.