Share:

Karachi - All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) Secretary General Sarmad Ali has announced that APNS Awards (for the period from January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2018) will be held in August this year.

He outlined the categories that constitute 24th APNS Advertising Awards and requested the advertising agencies and advertising practitioners to submit their entries for the different categories by July 25.

Categories that constitute the 24th APNS Advertising Awards include Business Performance Award which will be awarded to agencies/MBHs that have placed the highest volume of business within APNS member publications.

This award will further be categorized as Business Performance Award (Gold) Highest, Business Performance Award (Silver) 2nd Highest and Business Performance Award (Bronze) 3rd Highest.

Special Business Awards (Three awards) will be given to agencies /MBHs which have increased their business in terms of percentage over the last year in three categories of APNS member publications: Periodicals (Magazines), Regional dailies, Metro B Dailies.

In this regard, agencies/ MBHs should have placed business worth 30 million rupees in magazines to be eligible for Special Business Award for Periodicals (Magazines). Agencies/ MBHs should have placed business worth 50 million rupees in magazines to be eligible for Special Business Award for Regional Dailies (Daily newspapers having no edition from cities other than Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad / Rawalpindi).

To be eligible for Special Business Award for Metro B Dailies, agencies/ MBHs should have placed business worth at least: 50 million rupees in Metro B dailies i.e. daily newspapers published from one of the Metropolitan Centers i.e. Karachi - Lahore - Islamabad / Rawalpindi. The term includes editions of these newspapers being brought out from other than Metropolitan Centers.

In Client Performance Awards, two awards will be given to clients of accredited agencies/ MBHs, one each for private and public sector organizations for the highest volume of business placed in APNS member publications. Entrants should send in their publication-wise statement of billing to prove the amount of their net business.

In Creative Awards Categories awards will be given to agencies and their employees for categories: Best in Copy, Best in Design, Best Campaign and Best Public Service Campaign.

The entrants may send maximum three entries for each category. Overlapping of entries in the categories is permissible. One original tear-sheet and 5 composed copies of the entry along- with CD in Jpeg format must be provided for the contest.

The APNS has requested the entrants to send their entries latest by July 25 addressed to Mr. Shahab Zuberi, APNS Awards Committee, ST-1/E, Block-16, KDA Scheme No.36, Gulistan-e-Johar, Karachi. Ph: 34012491-3.

Rules & Regulations and Entry Form may be downloaded from the following link: www.apns.com.pk/downloads.php