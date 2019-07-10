Share:

The China Pakistan Economic Corridor is an important and huge project which is going to be completed very soon. In order to develop its Western part, China signed this project (CPEC) to connect Gwadar and Kashgar. China will use Gwadar port for its imports and exports.

However, the bridges of the project can’t bear the weights of China’s containers and trucks. It can cause accidents since these destroyed bridges are the only source of transportation between small villages and cities.

I would request both the Government of Pakistan and of China to inquire about these destructions. The constructors should be asked if they were dishonest in the construction of these Highway bridges or were the facilities provided to them for the project not sufficient?

HASSAN JAN,

Turbat.