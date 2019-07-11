Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Baitul Mal (PBM) will bear all expenses on treatment of a transgender person who came under an acid attack in Rahim Yar Khan a couple of months ago.

This was announced by PBM Member Sheikh Farrukh Zubair while talking to the media after visiting the transgender, Chahat, at Jinnah Hospital Burn Centre on Wednesday. He condemned the acid attack on the victim transgender and termed it as an inhuman act of terrorism. He vowed to step up efforts to curb such crimes.

He said best medical facilities are being provided to the victim and funds would be provided by the PBM for transgender’s

treatment. He said PBM Managing Director Aun Abbas Bappi had taken notice of the incident and got shifted the injured to the Jinnah Hospital through PBM office. To a question, he said that the accused of acid attack was arrested and will be punished. To another question, he said that the treatment of Chahat is underway. PBM Director Muhammad Zaheer said that the department will continue full financial support to the victim till his recovery.