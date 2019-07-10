Share:

LOS ANGELES - Behati Prinsloo’s modelling career ‘’changed her style’’.

The 31-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel - who has two-year-old Dusty and 13-month-old Gio with husband Adam Levine - is known for her boho-chic looks both on and off camera, however the model has revealed her own personal wardrobe became ‘’elevated’’ when she began her career in 2006 because she was learning so much from people in the ‘’industry’’.

She said: ‘’I would say that my career has affected my style more than becoming a mother. I have just learnt so much from people in the industry. I have always loved fashion and I love watching people express themselves, so becoming a mother hasn’t really changed my style - I feel like it just elevated that a bit. I love jeans, that’s what I always lived in and I still live in them. ‘’I think I have always felt so lucky in my career and in my life as a model and I have always felt so grateful for the opportunities that I’ve had. I think after becoming a mother, I definitely have become more selective because I want to spend as much time with my kids, especially as they are so young.’’ The Namibian beauty went on to explain that whilst social media is great at giving young girls a large platform, it has meant there is now less ‘’freedom and creativity’’ within the industry. She told Harper’s Bazaar UK: ‘’I lived in the moment so much when I was younger and that helped me a lot day to day. ‘’But it’s difficult now, I think the industry has changed so much with social media that it would be hard for me to even imagine what I would tell a young girl starting out; when I began my career, there was none of that. We had much more freedom and creativity.’’