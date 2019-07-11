Share:

ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr.Fehmida Mirza has said that the meeting of Council of Common Interests (CCI) will be summoned soon to discuss inter-provincial matters as a summary has been referred to Prime Minister Secretariat.

Under the rules, prime minister is the authority to convene the CCI.

“A summary with the consent of all the provinces has been referred to Prime Minister Secretariat and soon the meeting be called,” Fehmida shared this with The Nation here on Wednesday.

Sources said that the provinces earlier did not agree on a unanimous agenda for the CCI meeting. However, they all have now given its consent on a same agenda for the CCI meeting, the sources said.

The government has also recently cancelled the scheduled meeting of CCI due to different important engagements including the federal budget 2019-20.

The government has been facing objections from opposition for not calling the CCI meeting.

The sources said the upcoming meeting under the chairmanship of Prime Minister will also review percentage of implementation of previous issues settled in the last meeting.