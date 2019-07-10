Share:

Pakistan lacks the basic provisions of water and sanitation facilities in both the urban and rural areas. It is imperative to mobilize the local communities for civic engagements in order to meet the needs of clean drinking water for the community. Government has failed to implement adequate water and sanitation services.

Its inefficiency and corruption has led to a distrust of people towards it. In rural areas, the drinking water of people contains about 1000 total dissolved solids (TDS) when the safe limit is 500 TDS. Mobilizing communities, civil society and professionals will help bring awareness regarding basic health and safety issues. It is the responsibility of Government to provide clean water to the people in order to protect their health.

ABDUL KHALIQUE,

Karachi.