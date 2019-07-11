Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved an increase in allowances of provincial police.

He gave the approval during a meeting at his office on Wednesday. The final approval will be given by the Punjab cabinet. Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister vowed to ensure police welfare and praised police for their part in war on terror.

“We appreciate the sacrifices and efforts made by the police against crimes and terrorism. The past is over and the previous behavior is unacceptable in the new Pakistan because every citizen is worthy of respect and honour. He asked the police to treat people in a decent manner in police stations as the protection of life and property of the people is not a duty but a noble deed as well. Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat, Chief Secretary, IG Police, Finance Secretary attended the meeting.

Flood Situation

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired the meeting of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) at his office. The meeting renamed the cabinet committee on flood as the cabinet committee on disaster. The Chief Minister directed to ensure complete arrangements for combating the possible threat of flood due to rains and snow-falling. He added that there is no room for any leniency in this regard and directed to ensure effective safety arrangements in the areas adjacent to Sindh River and other riverine areas.

Timely information should be provided to the local administration and provincial departments and other relief agencies should maintain close liaison while the government will provide required resources to the PDMA. The Chief Minister was briefed that the flow of water in rivers is daily monitored and early flood warning system is fully effective and the provision of timely information is being ensured through various software. Similarly, different types of media platforms, including social media, are also being used for providing updated information about the water situation in rivers.