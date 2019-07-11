Share:

Lahore - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has stressed the need for stepped up efforts to control population.

In his message on the eve of World Population Day, the Chief Minister said: “It is imperative to control the population explosion so that qualitative life could be ensured for every citizen. We have to arrange educational, healthcare and employment opportunities for every citizen but there is a need to deeply think about the growing population. “In this regard, government is following the policy of managing the population pressure in big cities through a policy of composite development of the province, the Chief Minister concluded.

Condolence

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow over the death of senior artist Zaheen Tahira and extended sympathies to the bereaved family. He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude. Also, the Chief Minister has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of AIG Police Kamran Yousaf and his driver in a road accident.