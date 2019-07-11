Share:

KEMU graduate declared as best researcher

LAHORE (PR): The King Edward Medical University graduate of 2016 Dr Muhammad Zeeshan was awarded the best researcher award on the occasion of 42nd annual convocation held in Orlando, Florida by Association of Physicians of Pakistan Descent of North America (APPNA). Dr Zeeshan has been the outstanding student of KEMU and did his first research in the Department of Community Medicine under supervision of Dean, Professor Saira Afzal in the year 2014 – 15. He was inspired and motivated by the faculty and the researchers of KEMU to get KEMCAANA scholarship in the year 2017. He continued his research career in Division of Trauma, Acute care surgery and burns in the University of Arizona Tuscon Arizona USA. With dedication and hard work he was able to get first place in research paper competition by American College of Surgeons-Committee on Trauma. His research made American College of Surgeons to revisit indications on Reboa in patients of severe hemorrhage.

UberX arrives in capital

ISLAMABAD (PR): Uber, the global ride-hailing giant connecting riders to drivers, is now launching its premium car service UberX in Islamabad. The company will be starting UberX operations that offer top-quality car services for all those moments that are special, only the push of a button away. To celebrate the launch, Pakistani actress, Ushna Shah will be taking on the role of an Uber driver-partner for a day. Ushna Shah will be accepting rides from UberX riders on Friday, July 12, 2019. Keep requesting and try your luck to not only meet her but be featured on her Instagram stories too. With UberX, riders can now avail superior premium quality sedans. The service areas of UberX currently include sectors E, F-5 to F11, G-6 to G-11, H-8 to H-10, I-8 to I-10, along with Islamabad International Airport. When riders need a bigger and more spacious car, they will have the choice to choose UberX as a ride in their Uber app.

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 now available

LAHORE (PR): A media gathering was organized by Huawei to herald the availability of HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 in the market. Speaking on this occasion, Scott Huang, Country Manager, Huawei Pakistan, said: “The people of Pakistan and especially our consumers have showered their love and support for Huawei. With the launch of HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019, they have reassured their belief in the company’s technological prowess by pre-ordering the device beyond our expectations. We stay committed to bring our best products for our consumers that are deeply rooted in game changing technology powered by our stringent R&D.” Scott Zhao Huang is the country manager of Huawei Pakistan. In his role, he oversees a multi-dimensional team and is responsible for driving sales, guiding brand strategy and service localization.

PITB opens admission for next batch of ‘e-Rozgaar’

LAHORE (PR): The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology & Tourism (YASAT)’s joint project, “e-Rozgaar Program” has invited applications for intake of its new batch from the Punjab domicile or CNIC holders with maximum age 35 years and at least 16 years of education and currently unemployed. Applications are invited for technical, content marketing and advertising and creative design freelance training for earning through the internet as a serious profession to empower the young graduates, enabling them to work from anywhere, anytime.

TECNO to provide Camon i Sky 3 to Rescue 1122

LAHORE (PR): TECNO Mobile, a leading smartphone brand, is providing its bestselling phone the Camon i Sky 3 to Rescue 1122 workers through its network partner Yellowstone. The access to smartphones will facilitate the first responders and will enable victims to receive swift aid and assistance. The Punjab Emergency Rescue Service, commonly referred to as Rescue 1122, is one of the largest and most well trained emergency operators in the country.