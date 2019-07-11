Share:

LAHORE : An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned until July 13 the hearing of a case of 437 illegal appointments filed against former premier Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others. The court adjourned the m tter after counsel sought time for getting the statements of accused recorded. Raja Pervaiz and other accused appeared before Special Judge Accountability Court Naeem Arshad. In 2016, NAB filed the reference against the accused. It was alleged that the accused disregarded, disobeyed and deviated from the recruitment rules and made 437 illegal appointments in Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco). During the last hearing, the accountability court accepted the exemption petition filed by the former prime minister in the Gepco illegal appointments case. He had to filed the exemption plead due to his participation in the National Assembly proceedings in Islamabad Meanwhile, the court issued bailable arrest warrants for two other accused who could not comply with the court orders in the case.