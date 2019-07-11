Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of dollar jumped by 51 paisas in interbank and was traded at Rs 157.88 as compared to the last closing at Rs 157.37, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Wednesday. However, according to Forex association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 157.50 and Rs 158.50 respectively. The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro increased by 96 paisas and was traded at Rs 177.18 as compared to last closing at Rs 176.22. Japanese yen remained constant and was traded at Rs 1.44, whereas the increase of Rs 1.05 was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 197.18 as compared with last closing at Rs 196.13.