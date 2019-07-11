Share:

Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday has said that PM Imran will meet United States President Donald Trump on July 22 during his visit to US.

During a weekly briefing, the foreign office spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal said that speculations are being spread regarding Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Russia, however, the formal announcement will be made soon in this regard.

Earlier, a statement issued by White House said President Donald J. Trump will welcome Prime Minister Imran Khan of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan at the White House on July 22, 2019.

The visit will focus on strengthening cooperation between the United States and Pakistan to bring peace, stability, and economic prosperity to a region that has seen far too much conflict, it said.

The statement added President Trump and Prime Minister Khan will discuss a range of issues, including counter terrorism, defense, energy, and trade, with the goal of creating the conditions for a peaceful South Asia and an enduring partnership between our two countries.

Moreover, Dr Faisal further said that eight percent work on the Kartarpur Corridor has been completed while delegation from Pakistan and India will hold another round of talk on the matter on July 14.