ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold soared by Rs 1300 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs 80,300 as compared to the last closing at Rs 79,000. The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs 1114 and was traded at Rs 68,844 against Rs 67,730 of last day. The price of silver witnessed decrease of Rs 10 per tola and was traded at Rs 900 against Rs 910 and that of 10 grams silver decreased by Rs 8.57 and was traded at Rs 771.60 against Rs 780.17 of last day. According o Rawalpindi- Islamabad Local Sarafa Association, the per tola price of 24 karat gold jumped by Rs 900 in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad and was traded at Rs 78,900 against Rs 78,000 of last day.