Share:

ISLAMABAD : The government has constituted a sub-committee to further deliberate the issue of dual nationality holders in public offices and asked the Establishment Division to initiate proceeding against those officials who have wilfully concealed their nationality.

The committee meeting, which was held last month, had discussed the implementation status of the Supreme Court judgment of 24 September 2018 related to dual nationality of judges, officials of courts and government officials.

The secretaries committee is headed by Secretary Cabinet Division and includes all the other secretaries as its members. In pursuant of the Supreme Court decision, Prime Minister Khan has referred the issue to the secretaries committee for deliberation.

According the minutes of the meeting, the Establishment Division informed the Secretaries Committee that the Supreme Court had taken notice of the situation that a large number of government employees or their spouses are foreign nationals or holders of dual nationality.

The committee was informed that the Supreme Court has directed the federal and provincial governments to resort to amending relevant rules on the issue within the framework of these guidelines.

After finalization of policy decision such employees can be given deadline to either rescind the foreign nationality or resign from service.

It was informed that the matter was referred on the directive of the Prime Minister to the secretaries committee for deliberation and policy recommendations.

For in depth deliberation on the issue, the Secretaries Committee has constituted a sub-committee. It would be headed by Secretary Communication, Secretary Industries and Production Division, Secretary Defence or his representative, Secretary Foreign Affairs or his representative as its member, Secretary Interior or his representative and representative of Law and Justice Division as its members.