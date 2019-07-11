Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government has increased the prices of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) for the month of July by 3.09 percent for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and 3.83 percent for Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) over the previous month.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has increased the prices by $0.34 for the consumers of SNGPL and $0.42 for the consumers of SNGPL.

As per the notification, OGRA has set the new prices for the consumers of SNGPL and SSGC at $11.3548 per mmbtu and $11.3724 per mmbtu, respectively.

It’s noteworthy that in June 2019, OGRA determined the price of RLNG for SNGPL consumers at $ 11.01 per mmbtu and $10.95 per mmbtu for SSGC consumers.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) is imported product and it is pegged with the international oil prices, so with the increase in oil prices, this product’s price was also increased.

These prices also include charges of the LNG terminals, transmission losses, port charges, and margins of the importers i.e. Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL).

These new weighted average sale prices of RLNG have been computed, based on the 11 cargoes imported during the month of which six were imported by PSO and five by Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL).