OKARA - Local Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haji Abdus Sattar Wahllah said that the government would not stop the accountability process at any cost. Talking to media here, he said: “Those who looted public money will be held accountable for their deeds.” He added: “All institutions have been working freely whereas in past institutions worked under government’s pressure.” He said that the opposition was adopting all possible methods to destabilise the PTI government in the centre, adding that the opposition parties should know all problems being faced by Pakistan was caused by them. He said: “Prime Minister Imran Khan is striving to resolve the issues faced by Pakistan and he will succeed in his mission.”