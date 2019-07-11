Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Cabinet Division on Wednesday withdrew portfolio of Federal Minister Hammad Azhar of Revenue Division and renotified his portfolio of Economic Affairs Division. This decision has been reverted on the protest lodged by Finance Adviser Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh to Prime Minister Imran Khan, sources said.

A day after the Cabinet Division had notified the elevation of Hammad Azhar to the post of Federal Minister of Revenue Division, it withdrew his earlier notification and assigned him the portfolio of Economic Affairs Division (EAD).

The sources said that the development came on the intervention of prime minister following a strong protest by Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

They further said that Dr Shaikh had hinted at quitting his job, however, it could not be confirmed till the filing of this report. On the other hand, the Cabinet Division in its notification issued on Wednesday said, “The prime minister has also been pleased to approve that Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, an adviser to Prime Minister, shall cease to hold the portfolio of Economic Affairs Division with immediate effect”.

It added that Dr Shaikh was again handed over the portfolio of Revenue Division. Hammazd Azhar took oath as the Federal Minister for Revenue on Monday last and remained on the position for just 24 hours.

Azhar, the son of former governor Punjab Mian Muhammad Azhar, was earlier serving in the federal cabinet of as Minister of State for Revenue.

He was the second cabinet member who was made federal minister due to his good performance. Earlier, the Prime Minister had elevated Murad Saeed as Federal Minister for Communication. In April this year, Prime Minister Imran Khan had appointed Shaikh as Adviser on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs after the premier ousted Asad Umar.

The Revenue Division is responsible for tax policy, tax administration, avoidance of double taxation agreements with other countries, legal proceedings and litigation in tax matters and administration of Customs and Excise Group and Income Tax Group, according to the Rules of Business of 1973.