Share:

ISLAMABAD : The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday deferred hearing in the bail petitions of Dr Dinshaw and Jameel Baloch arrested in connection with the fake bank accounts case.

A division bench of IHC comprising Acting Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miagul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted the hearing and adjourned it till July 18 after their counsel sought time for preparation of the case.

A suspect in the fake accounts case, Dr Dinshaw Anklesaria, was arrested by the National Accountability Court (NAB) from Karachi and was moved to Islamabad for investigation.

Dr Dinshaw Anklesaria, an accountant of Park Lane Estate Company, and Jamil Baloch, director KDA, were arrested in fake bank accounts case.

NAB alleged that Anklesaria being an advisor of chief minister had sent two applications signed by him regarding allotment of plots in Bagh-e-Jinnah Karachi. It said that it was in the knowledge of Anklesaria that the land was the property of Bagh-e-Jinnah Karachi.

About Jamil Baloch, the NAB stated that the letter over which the land was allotted had been written by Baloch.

It added that during the investigation, Baloch had informed investigators about different records.

According to NAB, Dr Dinshaw is also facing charges of taking a loan on forged documents. He is also said to have been involved in benefiting Park Lane Company through fake bank accounts.

Information regarding the fake accounts came to the fore when an intelligence agency picked up a prominent money changer in an unrelated case. In December 2015, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) began a discreet investigation into certain bank accounts through which multi-billion rupee transactions have been made.

Investigators have so far identified 29 accounts which received payments, totalling at least Rs35 billion.