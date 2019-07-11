Share:

BAHAWALPUR - The syndicate of Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) has approved annual budget worth Rs3.8 billion for financial year 2019-20. The 71st meeting of the syndicate was held under the chair of Dr Aamir Ijaz, Vice Chancellor at Abbasia Campus. The syndicate also approved the installation of 2.5MW solar power plant at the campus. Implementation of Punjab Regularisation of Service Act 2018 in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was also approved besides adopting time scale promotion from grade 1 to 4 and 16 to above for the serving university employees. The meeting also considered and approved various administrative, financial and academic matters including the appointment of heads of various departments, pensions, study leaves and emoluments. The members who attended the meeting included: Dr Niaz Ahmed, Dr Hameed Raza Siddiqui, Dr Naveed Akhtar, Tariq Hameed Bhatti, Additional Secretary Higher Education, Shehzad Akhtar Malik, Dr Shahida Ilyas, Dr Javed Hassan Chandio, Shehbaz Ali, Lecturer and Shehzad Ali Gill, Registrar.