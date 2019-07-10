Share:

LAHORE -One recent drama that has captured all our attention these days is Yaariyan, all thanks to the lead role being played by the industry’s maestro of acting and singing, Junaid Khan! Along with the stellar leading man, the cast also includes Momal Sheikh, Ayeza Khan, and Muneeb Butt. Yaariyan has been at the forefront in the new dramas that are currently on air.

The new drama serial marks the second on-screen appearance of Junaid Khan with Momal Sheikh and Muneeb Butt.

With a run of the mill plot line, Yaariyan bases upon the ups and downs that come with love and touches upon the theme of “Friendship”.

The story revolves around the four main characters, Junaid Khan being at the forefront, and a misunderstanding that develops between them, becoming the reason for conflict. Directed by Wajahat Hussain and an excellent storyline by Samina Ejaz, the drama includes some glamourous scenes and a whole of glitz.

Junaid Khan’s character is more on a protagonist’s side and is about a guy who belongs to a middle class family.

Already known for his soulful voice and electrifying music that he creates being associated with the band, Call, Junaid Khan has hadsome very impactful acting rolesto his credit as well.

He has a knack of transforming himself into any character effortlessly, as can be seen by his negative, villainous avatar in Haniathat impressed the audience to a large extent.

Junaid Khan’s pairing with Momal Sheikh in this drama serial is being admired by all. The on-screen couple share an intense chemistry and portray a level of maturity in their respective roles.

With Yaariyan, Junaid Khan has once again displayed his acting prowess. His role seems to be powerful because of the strong storyline behind it and Junaid Khan’s body language and facial expressions clearly do justice to the message of it.

With his handsome looks, extraordinary acting skills, flawless dialogue delivery, and mesmerizing voice, Junaid Khan has simply won over our hearts.

So far,Yaariyan is appealing to the audience with its heart-warming, fast-paced storyline.

The plot does seem like a typical Pakistani drama, but the way things are going, there seem to be new twists and turns approaching that might amaze us. We have high hopes from Yaariyan and are really looking forward to how Junaid Khan’s character will transform over the course of the next few episodes.