RAWALPINDI - The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has organised 32nd Achievement Awards ceremony in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, informed a spokesman on Wednesday.

Prime Minister of Malaysia Dr Mahateer Muhammad was the chief guest on the occasion, he added. The ceremony was attended by key dignitaries from government of Malaysia, ambassadors, commercial counselors, representatives from Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM), Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), and Malaysian Institute of Estate Agents (NCC), Malaysian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ikram Mohammad Ibrahim, Pakistan’s Chargé d’Affaires to Malaysia Atif Sharif Mian, top executives and members of RCCI, he said.

Prime Minister of Malaysia Dr Mahatir Muhammad, in his address, expressed the desire to increase trade with Pakistan. We have identified many areas where we can enhance our relationship with Pakistan. If we increase trade, it will benefit both a lot,” he said.

Dr Mahathir thanked RCCI for convening the Business Conference and Awards ceremony in Malaysia and mentioned RCCI as the pioneer and being the first ever foreign chamber to organise such event. Conferences help to understand each other,” he remarked.

He said Malaysia is looking forward to the establishment of Proton Holdings Berhad’s automotive assembly plant in Pakistan. “I would also like to suggest to Malaysian businessmen to look into the various available trade opportunities in Pakistan.“There is immensely huge untapped potential to enhance bilateral trade between Malaysia and Pakistan,” he said.

Dr Mahathir said Malaysia is committed to providing business-friendly environment and cooperation for anyone who desires to invest here. He pointed out that Malaysia and Pakistan being friendly nations with a combined population of 224 million makes a very large consumer market.

“Our unique relationship and closeness should be tapped so that we can exploit this massive market to the advantage of both nations. “Since each have their own unique industries and economic activities, we have a lot of areas to venture without having to compete with each other.

“In fact, as Malaysia hopes for greater economic cooperation, mutual exchange of knowledge and expansion of trade with Pakistan, we look towards a collaboration of complementing each other,” he said. Dr Mahathir pointed out that Malaysia and Pakistan need to share their strengths and overcome each other’s weaknesses to emerge as an economic force globally.

“I am happy to note that Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, shares the same sentiments and is very keen to explore all available potential in our bilateral interests,” he said.

Dr Mahathir opined that the business community is the backbone of the economy and therefore both leaders can play significant roles in enhancing bilateral trade between the two countries.

Earlier, RCCI President Malik Shahid Saleem, in his address, said that it was a great honor to have PM of Malaysia at Awards ceremony and we had a great attachment with Malaysia. The major aim of this ceremony was to promote the true image of Pakistan. These business meetings between the Pakistan and Malaysian business community should continue as it will open doors of opportunities to exchange ideas and make future investment plans. “The business community, especially the private sector in Pakistan wants to improve ties with their Malaysian counterparts,” Malik said. RCCI president told that more than 300 participants representing different sectors including tourism, pharmaceutical, chemical, plastic, textile, surgical goods, furniture, food and constructions participated in the event. Later awards in different categories were distributed among the top performers.