Share:

LAHORE : World Islamic Organisation Chairman Sheikh Mazhar Shafi has said that he supports PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s stance in the prevailing political scenario. Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Mazhar said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s sentence should be suspended and he should be released from jail without any delay. Unfortunately, he said, unseen forces have always been at play in Pakistan and these forces tried to harm democracy in order to install a government of their choice and make policies of their choice. He said the same unseen forces were at work against Nawaz Sharif and they got Sharif implicated in various cases and finally behind the bars. He says that now facts of the cases against Sharif are coming out gradually.