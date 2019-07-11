Share:

GUJRANWALA - A mentally-challenged girl was raped by a youth near Nowshera Virkan here the other day. According to police, father of the 14-year-old mentally-challenged girl submitted to an application to the police, accusing a woman identified as Nusrat Bibi of engineering the rape. He told the police that Nusrat Bibi took his daughter to her home where she was raped by an unidentified youth. The police have launched further investigation. Missing trader found dead The dead body of an industrialist, who had gone missing a couple days ago, has been recovered from a canal here the other day. According to the police, Tahir Khan, owner of a rice mill, had gone missing some days ago. His body was recovered from the Upper Chenab Canal. The Gujranwala Saddr Police fished out the body from the canal and shifted to DHQ hospital for post-mortem. The police have registered a case against unidentified accused and launched further investigation.