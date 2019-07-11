Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minster for Communication and Works Department Akbar Ayub has directed the staff of his department to take timely safety measures for the upcoming monsoon rains to save the infrastructure from damage. He further directed that biometric attendance should be ensured in all offices of the department and the violators may be treated according to E&D Rules. The minister directed the staff to complete all new and ongoing schemes within the targeted frame of time and monitoring staff should strictly report the progress of different schemes. Ayub said that material testing should be made mandatory and directed that no bill will be entertained except those having material tests. He issued these directives while presiding over the review meeting of C&W Department. The minister while stressing on e-billing said that this system is introduced for merit and transparency and directed the Director IT to resolve all the IT related issues on emergency basis. Regarding the complaints in Prime Minister Complaint Cell, he ordered the concerned authorities to resolve the highlighted issues on urgent and daily basis. Ayub said that a list of vacant posts may be prepared on urgent basis and the posts be advertised. He issued directions to dispose-off the unserviceable machinery, located at various stations immediately and submit report to quarters concerned.

KP MILL OWNERS CONCERNED OVER ST ON FLOURAll Pakistan Flour Mills Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter has expressed serious concern over imposition of sales tax on flour, saying it would directly affect the inflation-hit masses under prevalent wave of price-hike in the country. The apprehension was shown during a meeting of the executive body of All Pakistan Flour Mills Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday. The meeting took a unanimous decision about the future course of action following the imposition of 17 per cent sales tax on flour. It informed that the central meeting of All Pakistan Flour Mills Association will be convened on Friday to decide about the future line of action after the government decision of imposition of levy on flour. The move was tantamount to making the lives of poor masses in living hell, the meeting said. Speaking on the occasion, the All Pakistan Flour Mills’ Association Central Chairman Naeem Butt expressed grave concern over the imposition of 17 per cent of sales tax on flour which will raise the price of flour upto Rs700 per bag. He urged upon the flour mill owners to ensure their in time participation in the scheduled meeting of the association in Lahore.

KP CM CALLS ON GOVERNORThe Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan called on the governor of the province Shah Farman at Governor’s House, Peshawar here on Wednesday. They exchanged views on various matters relating to well being of the people of the province. The pace of progress on the ongoing projects in the provincial constituencies PK-70 and PK-71 especially came under discussion and the governor desired to complete all the under implementation schemes launched during the past term of the provincial government.The provincial secretary irrigation also joined the meeting. It was decided that all the projects under implementation in the area especially the Uch Canal as well as augmentation of electrification, installation of tube wells and roads construction schemes will be completed as the priority projects of the provincial government’s development plan.

PPP BIG POLITICAL FORCE OF KP: KHANZADAPakistan People’s Party Senator Khanzada Khan on Wednesday said that the successful public gathering of party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari proves that the party was a big political force of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and opponents were afraid from the successful public gathering. He expressed these views while talking to the media. He further said that the successful public gathering of party chairman in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa showed that it is a popular party among the masses. Khan added that the PTI government during 10 month-tenure had made the life of poor masses miserable. He said that the unexpected taxes upset the traders, industrialists and middle class. He added that instead of giving relief to the poor people, the government imposed more taxes and increased the price of petroleum products, electricity and Sui gas. The PPP leader strongly criticised the federal budget and said the current federal budget was made by some external elements. He said that federal government claimed that they did not impose new taxes in the current budget, however, the IMF report on 2019 budget also disclosed the lie of government in this connection. Khan added that with opposition parties, masses, traders, industrialist and people belonging to different walks of life rejected the current budget. ASSETS BEYOND MEANS Assets beyond means case against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) stalwarts Arbab Alamgir and spouse Asma Arbab Alamgir was adjourned till August 8. The accountability court hearing a case against the politicians granted Arbab exemption from court appearance on Tuesday’s hearing. An accountability court had indicted the couple once again after removing the part regarding foreign properties from the reference on February 12.Asma and her spouse Arbab were facing charges of accumulating assets beyond their known sources of income in a reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).The bureau had alleged that both the suspects accumulated assets to the tune of Rs332 million, which were disproportionate to their known sources of income. The couple claimed innocence and stated that all their assets were acquired through known sources. The NAB further alleged that during investigation, it was revealed that both of the suspects accumulated huge assets worth millions of rupees disproportionate to their income. As per the reference, the inquiry was authorised on November 4, 2015 that was subsequently converted into investigation with the approval of NAB executive board on January 12, 2018.The bureau said in its probe that it surfaced that the suspects accumulated movable and immovable assets including a house in G-11/3 Islamabad, 10-kanal land at Muza Shah Alladitta, Islamabad, a bungalow in F-7/2 Islamabad, prize bonds, a land rover vehicle and several bank transactions. Asma has also served as an adviser to the then prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani.