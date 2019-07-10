Share:

The recent announcement of the United States (US) to form a military coalition to protect commercial shipping off the coast of Iran and Yemen will further increase the tensions between the US and Iran as the latter will see the former’s move another addition to its encirclement. While Iran is already encircled by the US, as there is a vast network of the US bases surrounding Iran, what is worth asking is to question the US’s goals that it wants to pursue by forming “a military coalition.” It’s nothing but warmongering against Iran.

The US announcement to form a coalition to “ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab al-Mandab” is the continuation of “maximum pressure” policy that is not just limited to economic sanctions. Tehran will see this concert of powers as a threat to its existence, as the new announcement has been made hardly weeks after Trump’s pulling back from launching military strikes against Iran.

Should any conflict arise in the region, Russia will also join the battle. For Moscow, Iran serves as a crucial geostrategic foil to the US dominance of the Middle East (ME). Iran is also important for Russia as the Gulf nation limits the US ability to reallocate its resources to pressure Russia to enter into the US-led international order. And it is noteworthy that the US-Iran relations have turned extremely cold as Tehran recently passed the uranium enrichment cap set in its 2015 nuclear deal.

Nevertheless, this is another step that lowers the barrier to conflict by introducing more warships and more potential belligerent to the area. The bellicose behaviour of the US towards Iran will start another war in the region if things go like this. And if the coalition consists of some of the Middle Eastern countries, then the chances of regional instability will grow higher. In the midst of all these tensions, international society is nowhere in sight.