ISLAMABAD - An eight-member investigation team of National Accountability Bureau has reached Sindh to collect evidences against former president and PPP leader Asif Zardri and others in the money laundering through fake bank accounts case.

Sources told The Nation on Wednesday that the NAB team from Rawalpindi will visit different cities including Sukkur, Hydrabad, Larkana and Karachi to record statements of different government officials and collect documentary evidence in the cases of JV Opal-225, Park Lane and illegal contract of solar projects to different companies.

On the other hand, NAB Rawalpindi in coordination with NAB Karachi has arrested three accused including Tariq Ahsan, President Sindh Bank, Syed Nadeem Altaf, Executive Vice President, Sindh Bank, and Bilal Sheikh, former President Sindh Bank and currently Director Sindh Bank in the fake accounts case from Karachi.

They will be produced before the Accountability Court Karachi for grant of transit remand. After the remand they will be shifted to Islamabad.

The NAB has filed several corruption references against Asif Zardari and others in different accountability courts.

However, it has failed to find any solid evidence about Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s involvement in the M/s Park Lane estate company corruption case. Bilawal is under investigation of NAB in another corruption case and has already recorded his stamen.

SC DISMISSES NAB APPEAL

APP adds: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) appeal against acquittal of Additional Collector Income Tax Lahore Muhammad Iqbal.

A three-member SC Bench headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the NAB prosecutor said that Muhammad Iqbal had bought eight illegal properties which were his ‘benami’ assets, which he later sold.

The Chief Justice remarked that it was NAB’s responsibility to prove the allegation and asked the prosecutor as to why the Bureau wanted the Supreme Court to do its work.

He observed that both the owner and the ‘benamidar’ were stating that they did not own those properties.

NAB did not submit correct questionnaires under Section 342 of CrPC, he added.

The Chief Justice remarked that the prosecution had failed to prove its allegations against the accused.

If there was any other case against the accused, NAB should continue its investigations, he added. It may be added that the Accountability Court had given 10-year jail sentence alongwith Rs 10 million fine. The High Court, however, acquitted the accused. NAB challenged the High Court verdict in the Supreme Court, which upheld the acquittal decision.