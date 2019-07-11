Share:

The oppositions's anti government Rahbar committee on Thursday has approved the name of Hasil Bizenjo as the unanimously decided candidate for the post of Senate chairman.

Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has also given his approval for the name of Hasil Bizenjo as candidate for the post of Senate chairman, sources informed.

According to details, Nawaz Sharif has suggested Bizenjo’s name in order to procure favour for Balochistan.

Hasil Bizenjo has served as former federal minister for ports and Shipping.

A day earlier, the opposition submitted a resolution of no-confidence against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to the Senate Secretariat.

The 11-member opposition's anti-government Rahbar committee had announced its consensus to remove the Senate chairman .

The no-trust motion was signed by 44 senators, the opposition Pakistan People's Party's (PPP) Sherry Rehman said.