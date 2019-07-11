Share:

KARACHI - Overseas Pakistani workers remitted $21,841.50 million during FY19, showing a growth of 19.68%, compared with $19,913.55 million received during the same period in the preceding year. During June 2019, the inflow of worker’s remittances amounted to $1,650.52 million, which is 28.72% lower than May 2019 and 1.40% higher than June 2018, said SBP report here on Wednesday. The country-wise details for the month of June 2019 show that inflows from Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA, UK, GCC countries (including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman) and EU countries amounted to $334 million, $356.03 million, $276.76 million, $268.97 million, $163.46 million and $52.49 million respectively compared with the inflow of $336.61 million, $345.31 million, $260.32 million, $260.25 million, $163.53 million and $62.16 million respectively in June 2018.