KARACHI - Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh on Information, Law and Anti-Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab in his statement which is issued here today reiterated upon the Prime Minister Imran Khan to fulfill his promise regarding Karachi package.

He further said that the people of Karachi are waiting for the fulfillment of promises of Prime Minister which he made to the people of Karachi before coming into the government.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team are indifferent to ensure of Rs 162 billion package. He opined that Khan is only interested in extending his rule can enjoy the perks and privileges in his cabinet.

Wahab said that mega city issues like water, green line project and development project of Karachi is worsening. He said that it will add the miseries of already of inflation stricken of people of Karachi and over Pakistan.

He said that “Rs 162 billion Karachi package” proved to be nothing for the people of mega city. Wahab said that the Green Line Package of Rs 162 billion is still to be awaited by the people of Karachi on development package. He said that the policy of federal government of neglecting Karachiites is now become an open secret. He said that it was a mistake of Karachiites that they trusted upon the promises of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that the visit of Prime Minister to Karachi is nothing but to gain cosmetic publicity.

Karachiites waiting for Rs162b from Centre

The Prime Minister has no interest to solve the problems of the masses especially of Sindh province.

The advisor said that it would be better that the Prime Minister took concrete/solid steps to complete the Karachi package so that the lifestyle of the people could be improved. He said that the people of Karachi reject to incompetent federal government.

Meanwhile, he said that a cleanliness campaign had been started in the city under the directives of the Chief Minister Sindh. The campaign is in full swing in District Korangi and District West. He said that the DMCs totally failed in cleanliness of waste in the city so that Sindh Government had to intervene in this issue.

Wahab said that the campaign is going on under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Korangi under the directives of Chief Minister Sindh and waste from many areas of District Korangi and District West have been lifted up.

Pakistan People’s Party believes in the service of the masses, he concluded.