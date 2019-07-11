Share:

KARACHI - The law enforcement agencies on Wednesday baton charged and arrested nurses as they tried to march towards Sindh Governor House during their protest for health professional allowance, promotion and up-gradation.

The nurses, most of whom women resumed their protest outside the Karachi Press Club on Wednesday and tried to move towards Governor House. Police also came in action to refrain the protesting nurses from entering the Red Zone by installing barricades. The protesting nurses kept trying to go to Governor House and removed the barricades on which the police baton charged and used water cannons in order to disperse the protesters.

The additional police personnel including female was summoned and the road leading to Governor House form the Karachi Press Club was also cordoned off. Several protesters including four women were taken into custody. The SNA Central Leader Ejaz Kaleri, Imran Kaladi and three others were also injured.

Earlier, a delegation Sindh Health Department comprised on Additional Secretary Health Sindh Abdul Waheed Sheikh, Section Officer Health Department, Muhammad Younis and Director Nursing Shabbir Jathyal paid visit to nursing protesting camp and urged the nurses to end their protest and gave department more time.

The SNA refused to give more time to health department and demanded authorities concerned to implement written agreement signed two month ago.

Sindh Nurses Alliance (SNA) has been on protest and halted their services in wards in health facilities run by Sindh government for approval of health professional allowance, increase in stipend of nursing students, DDO powers for nursing school principals and promotion and up-gradation of nurses under four-tier formula. They had started boycott general emergency services, intensive care units, pediatric intensive care unit, pediatric emergencies, cardiac intensive care unit and other services all over the Sindh province after end of 72 hours deadline.

The emergency services in Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC), Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, National Institute of Child Health, Sindh Government Lyari General Hospital, Sindh Government Qatar Hospital and other hospitals badly affected due to boycott of nurses. Besides Karachi, nurses at Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Mithi, Jacobabad, Ghotki, Badin, Kashmor, Dadu and other cities also were also protesting for their demands.