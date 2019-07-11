Share:

SHEIKHUPURA - The district police busted a network of drug mafia and arrested dozens of drug-peddlers on Wednesday, said District Police Officer (DPO) Ghazi Salahuddin. Talking to media here, he said that the police also recovered contrabands including hashish and opium weighing 55kg from their possession. He added that the police had launched an operation in different parts of district following the directions of Inspector General of Police to eliminate drug mafia from the society. The DPO said that around 400 fugitives had also been rounded up in different parts of the district. “They have been involved in various incidents of heinous crime,” he added.

HOUSE ROBBERY

Three women in the guise of guests entered the house of a trader in Feroz Wattowan locality. They drew their weapons out and looted cash worth thousands of rupees at gunpoint and escaped. Bhikhi police on the complaint of one Mateen started investigation.