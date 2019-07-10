Share:

Taxila-Member Punjab Assembly Ammar Sadeeq Khan on Wednesday said that provision of better healthcare facilities to the people was the top priority of government, adding in this connection various initiatives had been taken to give relief to the masses.

He was speaking at an inaugural ceremony of new block of Fida Hussain Trust constructed for the free treatment of poor and deserving patients of Ahatta and Punj Khatta area Taxila. Many people from different walks of life, including literary, educational, social, religious and political were also present on this occasion.

The MPA said that Punjab government was struggling to provide best healthcare facilities and do away with the referral system in public sector hospitals. He added that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government was determined to make state-owned hospitals better places of treatment for patients. He said that a number of laws, including a medical teaching institution Act were being introduced as well. Speaking on this occasion, Dr Syed Asad Ali Chairman Fida Hussain said health organisations and institutions established and governed by public sector were facing tremendous problems, due to paucity of funds, staff and resources to the less-privileged and poor class of the society. While charity hospitals in private sector hospitals are the only hope for their medical treatment this class. Pakistan academy of family physicians (PAFP) local chapter president Dr. Shahid Nawaz lauded the role of Dr Syed Asad Ali for community service in the rural areas of Taxila and termed him as torch-bearer for curing ailing humanity.

PAFP General Secretary Dr Ellahi Bukush Awan, in his address, has said that health and education held fundamental importance for every society, while it was need of hour to promote these sectors for real advancement and betterment of the community especially in the rural areas.