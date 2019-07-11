Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100-index shed 15.53 points (0.05 percent) to close at 33,840.05 points. A total of 40,611,860 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 1.636 billion.

Out of 301 companies, share prices of 118 companies recorded increase while 163 companies registered decrease whereas 20 companies remained stable. The three top traded companies were Dost Steels Limited with a volume of 3,497,000 and price per share of Rs 3.84, Quice Food with a volume of 2,533,500 and price per share of Rs 3.04 and Maple Leaf with a volume of 2,483,000 and price per share of Rs 23.35.

The top advancer was Sapphire Fiber with the increase of Rs 42 per share, closing at Rs 1035 while Colgate Palm was runner up with the increase of Rs 13.50 per share, closing at Rs 2075. The top decliners were Khyber Textile with the decrease of Rs 24 per share, closing at Rs 456 and Bata (Pak) with the decrease of Rs 17 per share closing at Rs 1308.