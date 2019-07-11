Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Wednesday said that it would defeat no-confidence move against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

Opposition’s Rehbar Committee will meet today (Thursday) to decide the name of their joint candidate for Senate chairman slot. PML-N Parliamentary Party in Senate Mushahidullah Khan told The Nation opposition parties would announce consensus candidate following a meeting and it could either be from PML-N or any of other allied parties.

The opposition parties, who have a majority in 104-member house, Tuesday submitted a first-ever resolution of no-confidence to remove Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. On June 26, a multi-party conference (MPC) of opposition parties had decided to remove Sanjrani who was elected to this position on March 12, 2018. The moot had also decided to constitute ‘Rehbar Committee’ represented by all the parties to implement the decisions of MPC. The decision of removal was taken to mount pressure on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led coalition.

PML-N Senator and Leader of the House in Senate Raja Zafarul Haq has emerged as the strong contender for the position of Senate chairman. The sources in opposition parties said that PML-N being the single largest majority party in the Senate wanted that the position should go for it. The names of two other PML-N senators including Musadik Malik and Pervaiz Rasheed are also being discussed within political circles as the possible nominees for the position.

In some recent meetings of the opposition, it has also been discussed that as Sadiq Sanjrani was the first chairman Senate from Balochistan, so they should also bring the new chairman from the province to negate impression that the poorest province has not been deprived of the position. However, the political sources indicated that PML-N thinks that the use of Balochistan card for nomination on important constitutional positions was no more effective and the new chairman Senate could be brought from the other provinces as well.

The name of Baloch nationalist leader Senator Mir Hasil Bazenjo of the National Party (NP) is also being discussed within opposition circles for the Senate chairman. The NP has remained an ally party of PML-N in the last government and both have an understanding on issues of national interest.

On the other hand, the PTI-led collation of the treasury benches in the Senate showed its resolve that it would resist the no-confidence move and indicated that some PML-N lawmakers who fell in the category of independents were in contact with it. The PML-N has total 30 lawmakers in the present 103-mmember house and out of these; its 13 senators have been elected as independents because Election Commission of Pakistan had cancelled their party tickets.

Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz in his media interaction said there might be a surprise for the opposition which is pushing for a motion of no-confidence. “We are working on a strategy to defeat the motion of no-confidence,” he said. He claimed PTI was in contact with some opposition senators but denied PTI was involved in any kind of horse-trading. “PTI strongly opposes use of money in Senate elections.”

He further said, “The opposition hasn’t even finalised its candidate for the chairman Senate slot as we are facing difficulty in doing so.” He pointed out that it would become difficult for opposition to ensure 53 votes required to oust Sanjrani. He said that the opposition looked divided and because of the reason, the “result of no-confidence vote can be a surprise.”

PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan told The Nation that it was quite possible that independent senators of PML-N might not vote, that would be held through a secret balloting, in favour of opposition. A number of opposition senators are happy over the conduct of Sanjrani and have showed their reservations over the no-trust move against him, he said. “Some credible lawmakers (of opposition) will vote according to their conscience,” he said, adding, that many opposition senators have recently held meeting with the Sajrani showing confidence over his chairmanship.

Senator Faisal said opposition’s camp was clearly divided on the name of new chairman Senate and so far the names of a dozen contenders had emerged. He underscored that opposition has not charge-sheeted Sanjrani and many opposition senators were saying it no-trust against him was not understandable.

The opposition parties in the Senate have 67 votes in the house; however as Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) having two senators has skipped all recent meetings of opposition parties, the number decreases to 65. PML-N is the largest party in the Senate with 30 senators followed by PPP with 21 members.