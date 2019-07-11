Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Summer Swimming Camp was inaugurated here at Punjab International Swimming Complex on Wednesday.

Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar was chief guest at the opening ceremony while Deputy Director Shahid Nizami, Assistant Director Raeesur Rehman, SBP Chief Sports Consultant Shahid FaqeerVirk, parents of young swimmers were also present there.

Dozens of boys and girls aged 5 to 16 will get top-level training under the supervision top swimming coaches during the swimming camp which aims at unearthing fresh talent.

SBP chief consultant Shahid Faqeer Virk is supervising the camp in which training is being imparted in two daily sessions with the help of modern coaching techniques and methods.

Nadeem said the month-long camp will continue till August 9.

“It’s very useful platform for young male and swimmers to display their swimming talent. They must avail this opportunity to polish their skills. The young participants will be awarded swimming equipment at the end of camp.”