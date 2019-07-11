Share:

BADIN - Quality education is the basic right of every children of Pakistan. Every stakeholder must put its sincere efforts in practice to get children enrolled under the age of five as they can get education freely.

These views were expressed by Col (R) Amir-Ullah Marwat, Chairperson, National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) while addressing the participants of the seminar at Tando Ghulam Ali town near Badin on Wednesday. He expressed that NCHD has left no stone unturned for facilitation of the Govt education Department especially at primary level as quality education to be assured to the children of the country.

Marwat added that more than seven thousands feder teachers were paying their duties in different Govt or Feder Community Schools across the country. While addressing the seminar, he stressed participants to pay their attention to their children specially girls as they can get more benefit of the enrollment launched campaign.