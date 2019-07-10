Share:

Safe City project to be handed over to Islamabad police

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Islamabad police would ensure further improvement in the Safe City project after removing all flaws keeping in view the gap analysis and necessary documentation. In a meeting held here on Wednesday, various affairs related to safe city project came under discussion including transfer of the project to Islamabad police.

The meeting presided over by Director General Safe City Sarfaraz Ahmed Falki was attended by Project Director Safe City Shnh Ahmed, Akbar Nasir Khan from Punjab Safe City Authority Lahore, DG National Information Technology Board Islamabad Faisal Iqbal and Director IT Islamabad. The project is being run initially b MS Huawei and National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) which would be transferred to Islamabad police after removing flaws. DG Safe City Project Sarfaraz Ahmed Falki said that Islamabad police would ensure more improvement in the project. The participants of the meeting gave their opinion to improve this project and it was agreed to run is affairs more effectively.

ITA collects Rs 161,600 fine against road violations

ISLAMABAD (INP): Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA) has issued 337 challan and collected fine of Rs 161,600 against different road violations during the last month. In a campaign against the wrong parking, the ITA was paying surprise visits to public and private hospitals of the federal Capital and imposing heavy fines upon violators of traffic rules, ITA Secretary Bushra Iqbal Rao told media here on Wednesday. She said the authority issued over 475 fitness certificate and renewed 57 permits during the period. Bushra said the ITA issued licenses to134 light transport vehicle, 32 heavy transport vehicle and 19 public service vehicle during the period. To a query, she said actions were being taken against Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) cylinders fitted school vans and 16 CNG cylinder were checked to ensure public safety. Around 35 vehicles of ride-hailing services (Careem and Uber) were also impounded in concerned police stations for sheer violation of the law. Bushra said she was paying regular visits to different bus stands to check overcharging and improper disposal of waste. She said heavy fines were also being imposed against violating security mechanism and unavailability of other safety measures for commuters. Notices had also been served to the bus stand owners to remove the encroachments around their terminals, she added. She said transporters were asked to display fare list and adhere to the timings, besides improving the conditions for passengers’ sitting areas.

Bullet-riddled body found

RAWALPINDI (OUR STAFF REPORTER): Police have found a bullet riddled body of a 35 years old man in Kahuta on Wednesday, sources informed The Nation on Wednesday. The body was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) for post-mortem, where the deceased was identified as Tahir Hussain, resident of Village Aail, they said. According to sources, locals reported to police about the presence of a body in bushes at Mohala Channi in the limits of Police Station Kahuta. A police party reached the spot and took the body into custody and later on moved it to hospital’s mortuary. A senior police officer told media that unknown killers shot dead the man and threw his dead body in the bushes.

“The deceased sustained three bullet injuries,” he said, adding the reason behind the murder was yet to be ascertained by the investigators. A case has been registered against the unknown killers while further investigation was on, he said.

PBC gives call for country-wide strike on July 13

ISLAMABAD (INP): Pakistan Bar Council has given call for country wide strike on July 13 on the presidential reference against the judges saying the presidential reference is an attempt to subdue judges. The lawyers besides observing strike will attend Lawyers convention to be organized by Peshawar High Court Bar. The methodology of judge’s appointment and amendment in Supreme Court rules will also come under discussion in the convention. Pakistan Bar Council has said discussion at length will take place for making public pending hearing reference against the judges and the matter related to the proceedings regarding reference which has been disposed of so far.

The matter related to release of permanent funds for bar council and bar associations and disqualification and non rejected judges issue will also come under discussion.