LAHORE : The Met Office experts have forecast rains of varying intensities with strong gusty winds for parts of the country including Lahore during the ongoing week. According to the experts, weak to moderate monsoon currents are penetrating north eastern parts of the country and likely to strengthen during the forthcoming days. Under the influence of this weather system, rain-dust/thunderstorm associated with strong gusty winds are expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha and Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan from Thursday to Sunday. Rain-dust/thunderstorm associated with strong gusty winds are expected at isolated places in Zhob, DI Khan, DG Khan and Multan divisions from Friday (evening) to Sunday.