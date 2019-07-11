Share:

LAHORE - Incarcerated PML-N MNA Rana Sanaullah Khan’s wife has written a letter to UN drug and crime office to seek their help for the release of her husband, media reports say.

The reports say that Ms Nabeela has written the letter in consultation with her lawyers.

Rana Sana was arrested a few days ago after some narcotics were recovered from her car when he was coming from Faisalabad to Lahore.

The PML-N leader calls it a conspiracy against him.

His wife said on Tuesday that her spouse was being kept at cell meant for the condemned prisoners.