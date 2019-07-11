Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan offered condolences to the families of the victims of the train accident today in Rahim Yar Khan, asking the Railways minister to take emergency steps to ensure safety standards.

In a social media post, PM Imran Khan said, “Saddened to learn of train accident in Sadiqabad. My condolences to the victims families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. Have asked Railways Minister to take emergency steps to counter decades of neglect of railway infrastructure & ensure safety standards.”

At least 11 passengers were killed and 67 injured when a passenger train collided with a freight train near Rahim Yar Khan on Thursday.

According to details, Akbar Express travelling from Quetta to Lahore collided with a stationary freight train at the Walhar Railway Station in Sadiqabad Tehsil of Punjab province.

District Police Officer (DPO) Rahim Yar Khan Umar Salamat said the deceased include one woman and eight men, while the injured include nine women and 11 children.

The injured have been shifted to Jinnah and Shaikh Zayed Hospital for treatment. An emergency has been declared at the hospitals.