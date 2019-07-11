Share:

Seoul - South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday told top business leaders that Japan’s ban on exports of chemicals crucial to the country’s tech sector had caused an “unprecedented emergency” and warned of a drawn-out trade dispute.

Tokyo last week said it would stop shipment of compounds used by major firms including Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix in the manufacture of microchips and smartphones, increasing long-simmering tensions over the use of forced labour during World War Two.

With the two firms accounting for almost two-thirds of global chip production, the issue is raising concerns about the impact on the supply chains across the planet. Moon on Wednesday met executives from Samsung Electronics and SK Group as well as Hyundai Motor Co. and Lotte Group to discuss the crisis.

telling them last week’s decision by Tokyo was intended to damage South Korea’s economy.

Our “government is doing its best to solve the matter diplomatically. I hope the Japanese government will reciprocate”, he said at the presidential office in Seoul, adding: “We cannot rule out the situation will be prolonged.”

South Korea has said the measures violate international law and has threatened to raise the issue at the World Trade Organization.

It is the latest development in a spat over South Korean court rulings requiring Japanese firms to compensate victims of a wartime forced labour policy.