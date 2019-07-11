Share:

KARACHI - The Supreme Court Karachi registry heard a case pertaining to the ongoing tussle between K-Electric (KE) and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Wednesday.

The KMC scored big in today’s hearing after the court ordered the K-electric to provide the former with electricity which had been disconnected due to ongoing disputes between the organizations over unpaid dues and property demolition.

The court also ordered the power provider to resume electricity supply to parks that fell under KM control.

Ibn-e-Qasim, Hill Park, Jheel Park and other have all been granted access to electricity by the top court.

The court also ordered installation of sub-metres by K-Electric at the parks and homes of employees.

On July 2, at least three officials of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) were injured after they came under attack by the employees of K-electric during an anti-encroachment operation in the metropolis.

KMC senior director told the journalists that the officials of K-Electric attacked on the anti-encroachment team when it reached in Qayyumabad area of Karachi to clear the greenbelt.

He had said that when the team started operation to raze the illegal rooms constructed by the K-Electric on the greenbelt, the officials of the power utility started resistance and attacked on the team; resultantly three members of the anti-encroachment team injured.