Share:

LAHORE: Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan on Wednesday ordered transfers and postings of 11 police officers. According to a notification, Lahore SP CIA Usman Ijaz Bajwa was transferred and posted as Layyah district police officer while SP (Headquarters) Traffic Punjab Jahanzeb Nazir was transferred and posted as DPO Okara. Athar Ismail was transferred and directed to report to the Central Police Office. Lahore SP (Security) Faisal Shahzad was transferred and posted as DPO Nankana while Mohammad Naveed was transferred and directed to report to the Central Police Office. Gujranwala SSP (Operations) Saqib Sultan Mahmood was transferred and posted as DPO Vehari while Mujibur Rahman Bugvi was transferred and directed to report to the Central police Office. Faisalabad SSP (RIB) Syed Hussain Haider was transferred and posted as DPO Chiniot while Mohammad Anwar Khetran was transferred and posted as DPO Bahawalnagar. Amara Athar was directed to report to the Central Police Office.